BJP & Indian Muslims: Can The Party Not Play Communal Card For Electoral Gains?

This is the next stage down that very dangerous slope whose first stage was that Muslims should not be given tickets or spoken about if the BJP has to be defeated; the second stage being that they should not even be visible (as Muslims) on the election stage, in rallies or in voter lines, because their very presence is enough to enable a ‘Hindu consolidation’ leading to the BJP’s decided win.

How devious this logic is can be gauged from a casual glance at just two states. In the state of Kerala where 26.56% of the population is Muslim, BJP is just not an electoral force and the presence of Muslims is not enough to usher the BJP into a position of power.

Consider, as a contrast Gujarat, where the threat of Muslims and their presence is used in as naked a way as possible despite their complete absence from all perches of power or representation. Also, Muslims are a mere 9.67% of the population here. Still, it is their ghost that can ensure that the BJP makes it back, riding on the perception that it can, on the basis of its ‘track record’, certainly, in 2002, that it has done so, and can also teach Muslims ‘a lesson’ in future if required.

So, in Kerala, it is the absence of a party that wants to divide and polarise that seems to be a factor, as in Gujarat, the presence of a very effective, hegemonic machine that benefits from polarisation that has made the difference. Not the presence of Muslims.

Given the polarisation and ghettoisation that the 'Disturbed Areas Act' in large parts of the state of Gujarat has ensured, an entire generation has grown up hardly having Muslim acquaintances, friends, classmates, or role models, and little awareness of togetherness is there as Garba dances or festivals are used aggressively to separate the communities. Just the phantom of Muslims, what they are about and what they might do, is harvested effectively to yield electoral dividends, term after term.