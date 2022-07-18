BJP & Hamid Ansari: Has the Party Gone Too Far by Attacking a Former VP?

It is both sad and ironic that just when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to get its candidate elected as the Vice President of India – and it is highly likely that Jagdeep Dhankhar will be declared the ‘up-Rashtrapati’ on 6 August – it has doubled down on its attack on former Vice President Dr Hamid Ansari.

Questioning the patriotism of Indian Muslims, barring those who have joined its ranks, has become routine for the BJP’s official spokespersons and unofficial megaphones ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. But when this is done even in the case of one who held the second most important Constitutional office of the Republic (2012-2017), the ruling party insults not only the person so targeted but also the Republic and its Constitution. But such, currently, is the level of hubris in the party that it seems simply not to care.