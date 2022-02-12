BJP Govt’s Media Accreditation Rules: When Press Is at State’s Mercy

There has been a glowing filter through which Indian democracy has been viewed ever since it recovered from the setback to its democratic record in 1975. Indian journalism, too, has benefited from the global hype about Indian media and its 400-plus news channels and over 1,00,000 publications registered by the Registrar of Newspapers for India. The media scene has been characterised as diverse, irreverent and reflective of a rainbow nation. The word “vibrant” has been done to death.

But in this happy story of “vibrancy”, the latest Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 2022 are a signature moment. The ten disqualification clauses leave the status of journalists’ Press Information Bureau accreditation vulnerable to extremely subjective interpretation.