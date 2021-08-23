BJP Govt Isn’t Helpless. Its Fuel Taxes Can Pay Off Oil Bonds in One Go

The central government, facing public ire for the rising fuel prices, has blamed the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for the situation and expressed its helplessness in reducing taxes on fuel. Petrol and diesel prices have shot through the roof this year, impacting the household budget of citizens already reeling from the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a Finance Ministry briefing, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “They [the UPA] took credit for keeping the prices of fuels low. But today, the government is paying through the nose for the trickery the UPA indulged in. I can’t provide any relief due to the oil bonds worth ₹1.44 lakh crore issued in 2012 by the UPA.” She added that the government has paid ₹70,195 crore as interest on these bonds.