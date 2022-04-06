BJP Foundation Day: How Loyalty to Modi Became Bigger Than the Party

Significantly, the celebrations are to conclude on 14 April, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. This underscores the party’s appropriation of one of the greatest national icons with whom the Sangh Parivar leaders of that era had multiple divergences.

Significantly, on the same day, Modi is to inaugurate the refashioned Teen Murti complex, which will no longer remain synonymous with just Jawaharlal Nehru. Instead, the museum will now be known as 'Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya' (or Prime Ministers’ Museum), a new construction integrated with the old building that was Nehru’s residence till his death. It will bring the first premier’s legacy a notch down – from one among equals to one of the 14 former Prime Ministers so far.

Looking beyond this attempt at re-purposing Nehru’s legacy and/or his role in India’s history synchronously with the BJP's Foundation Day, it is worth recalling a few events in the party's own past that are discomforting for the present crop of leaders.