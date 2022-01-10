BJP & Dalits: Why Are Bengal’s Matuas Growing Disenchanted With RSS?

For the past one month, several vernacular and Bengal-based newspapers have been reporting on the growing discontent within the Matuas against the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). Recently, the Union Minister of State, Shantanu Thakur, who is also the head of Matua Mahasangh, left several WhatsApp groups of the party. Later, he held a meeting with other Matua MLAs and demanded better representation within the party. However, this growing discontent is much more than just another case of infighting within the Bengal BJP.

Matuas are considered untouchables in the caste system of Bengal. They belong to the Namashudra caste, who came to Bengal from Bangladesh after the partition. For social development under Harichand Thakur and his son Guruchand Thakur during 1827-1937, the Matua religious sect developed mostly in the eastern parts of Bengal.