Why PM Narendra Modi Should Worry About Dissent in BJP State Units

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing growing dissent in states, which has till now been a characteristic of the Congress party. BJP is witnessing factionalism in many state units as the party grows in power and it is becoming increasingly difficult to satisfy all sections.

While there are reports of a crisis in Congress state units of Punjab and Rajasthan, the BJP has its own set of problems in Karnataka, Tripura, Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

This is the first time since 2014 that BJP is facing such a situation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah established a firm grip on the party.