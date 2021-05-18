Bengal & Assam Polls: Does BJP No Longer Need RSS-Backed Leaders?

From the time of the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party and later in 1980 emerged as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the RSS has played a key role in their politics. On the one hand, the RSS maintains a clear distance from electoral politics but on the other hand, it is well accepted that the organisation plays an important role in the decision-making process of the BJP. This decision-making is mostly restricted to the choice of the leadership and in some areas of policymaking.

An article published in The Print noted: “Of the 53 ministers from the BJP in the Modi government, 38 have a Sangh background — 71 percent of the total. This figure stood at 62 percent in Modi’s first term when 41 of the 66 BJP ministers, who had taken oath in 2014, were from the RSS.”