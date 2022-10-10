Is Amit Shah Vilifying Local Parties in J&K to Cover BJP's Failures?

But quite visibly, the most favourite theme of the Home Minister’s address was the repeated vilification of the established political parties of Jammu & Kashmir. Interestingly, one of these two parties was in power 8 long years back while the other one was, a few years back, in coalition with the BJP itself.

Going by his narrative, these parties seem to have ruled over a stone-age era realm which was suddenly ushered into modernity by the BJP.

However, socio-economic gains like literacy rate (77 percent), infant mortality (less than 20), life expectancy (74 years) and population growth rate (11 percent) could not have been achieved with the wave of a magic wand overnight. This is the result of arduous work by successive past governments over a long time horizon. In response to Shah’s challenge seeking a list of accomplishments, Farooq Abdullah has already released a thorough (but not exhaustive) list of major accomplishments of our past governments.

Rather than acknowledging the sacrifices that members of the local political parties made during militancy, the Home Minister instead repeatedly blamed their leadership for having handed over the means of violence to the youth! Over 7000 NC workers, 18 MLA’s including 4 cabinet ministers, and one parliament member were killed during militancy. My own father Ghulam Nabi Shaheen who was the Youth National Conference President and a legislator then (23rd May 1998), was attacked in Srinagar’s Qamarwari area, and lost one of his legs. Militancy brought with it an unimaginable struggle for him each and every day, a haunting childhood for me and my brother, and a home full of broken dreams for my mother.