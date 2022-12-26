BJD vs BJP: Can Naveen Patnaik’s Political Legacy Be Maintained Post 2024 Polls?

The party is largely a one-man show winning election after election due to the charisma of Naveen Patnaik who has been benefitting from the legacy of his father Biju Patnaik. “Naveen Babu” as he is fondly called, is currently, the third longest-serving Chief Minister(CM) of India.

By the time Odisha goes to polls in April 2024, he will surpass Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving CM. He is the third oldest CM of India currently and will be 77 years old by the next state polls. Naveen continues to remain popular. The party has been benefitting from a split in the opposition votes between Congress and the BJP.

The party’s principal opposition is now the BJP which has replaced the Congress in this field. Both parties do not have a leader who can match up to the popularity of Naveen who is considered a 'messiah' by the poor and downtrodden and was ranked as the most popular CM at the state level in a survey in August.