Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: No Single Formula for Bad Weather & Hills

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with 14 persons on board crashed into the hills near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, in southern India, around 12:20 PM (IST) on Wednesday, 8 December 2021. The Russian-made Mi-17 V5 helicopter ex-IAF’s 109 Helicopter Unit (109 HU) had taken off from the Air Force Station, Sulur, to the military cantonment at Wellington in The Nilgiris (Blue Mountains), when it crashed about ten miles short of the destination.

It is an unprecedented loss of the highest-ranking officer in the Indian military. The crash takes away India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, four crew, the general’s defence attaché, staff officer, liaison officer and five personal security officers. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed 13 deaths by Thursday evening. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, directing staff at Defence Services Staff College, has been admitted to the military hospital at Wellington with grave injuries. I hope and pray that he makes it.