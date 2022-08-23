Bilkis Bano: For a Party With National Ambitions, AAP's Silence is Awkward

When the Gujarat government decided to release the 11 prisoners convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members in the 2002 post-Godhra riots, the move predictably came in for trenchant criticism from Opposition parties.

Virtually, all of them, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Left parties, which are not necessarily always on the same page, were one this time in slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Gujarat government for allowing the perpetrators of such a horrific crime to walk free. The convicts had been sentenced to life imprisonment but were released by the state government under its 1992 remission policy. The welcome accorded to the released convicts, who were garlanded and fed sweets on stepping out of prison, further added to the outrage and anger.