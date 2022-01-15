Railway Accidents Won't Stop Until Cover-Ups Are Uncovered & the Guilty Punished

What makes them slack, no matter who the Minister of Railways is the fact that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and his deputies work under Ministry of Civil aviation to give the whole thing a semblance of neutrality. However, as all of them are ex-Railway men or on deputation, they will collide with their colleagues current or former. When the system sows the seeds of freedom from accountability, the fruits are not going to be different.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, an IIT-ian and a Wharton MBA is comfortable keeping things this way. This accident and this article at least should disturb him. Understanding railway mechanism and communications is not Rocket science. Every railway accident should be enquired into by totally independent experts, which will be different for every accident. CRS must also be outside Railways, who will give a report every three months.

Railways are crying for reforms. It requires a surgery. Only when it is reformed, private players will show interest and offer to share the running of the railways. Fix a black box in every train at the driver’s cabin. Keep ready as many helicopters as needed with one-hour radius for each of them. Reshuffle the Board. Make all present Board members department heads.

Fill the Board with industrialist, mechanical engineers, cost accountants, software experts and a prominent member of the public. Have you ever heard of an organisation where all the members of the Governing Board are its own employees?

This is incredible India.

(The writer is Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)