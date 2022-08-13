Bihar: Nitish Kumar, the Latest Opposition ‘Hero’, Faces 3 Big Challenges

Nitish Kumar, clearly, has not lost his political reflexes. He demonstrated that last week, when he swiftly anticipated the moves of – and dealt with – his erstwhile alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was planning to depose him, split his party, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), and install a new Chief Minister and government. Now, as he begins another innings at the head of a Mahagathbandhan government, all eyes are on his next move.

Is he the challenger to Narendra Modi, the leader that the Opposition has been looking for? Because, by forming a government in Bihar with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-headed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and which is backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), an ideologically cohesive combination (unlike the one he presided over with the BJP) less than two years ahead of the next general elections in 2024, he has given notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.