Political Turmoil in LJP: Why Does Tejashwi Yadav Need Chirag Paswan?

Hajipur is Ram Vilas' home turf and is the Lok Sabha constituency of Chirag's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, with whom the LJP scion is engaged in a fight with to gain control over the party.

Monday, incidentally, is also the foundation day of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Tejashwi Yadav, who has been wooing Chirag of late, is planning to pay homage to Ram Vilas. The party program will be preceded by a short tribute to late LJP leader, as per sources.