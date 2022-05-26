Biden’s Quad Great Game: ‘Manage’ Differences, Focus On One Threat – China

With four meetings in less than two years, the Quad has come a long way in a short time. The agenda is substantive and growing with an eye to bringing tangible benefits to the Indo-Pacific region while countering Chinese influence.

Quad’s driving philosophy seems to be realism and its methodology is pragmatism. Differences are managed or ignored while member countries try to focus on their primary objective – to become an effective and balancing coalition against China.

The fourth and latest Quad summit of India, the US, Australia and Japan, concluded in Tokyo with a lengthy joint statement. The leaders emphasised their support for rule of law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes and their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. They called the Quad “a force for good” as they unveiled two new initiatives, one in the maritime domain and the other in the economic realm.