Biden-Xi At G20: Can US, China Resolve Conflict & Work Towards Global Security?

In Bali on Monday, Biden had greeted Xi warmly and said that he was committed to keeping the lines of communication open at a personal and government level. He essentially summed up the goals of the meeting when he said that the two countries shared responsibility “to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from… turning into conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation.”

In turn, Xi acknowledged that the relationship between the two global giants was not meeting global expectations. “So we need to chart the right course for the China-US relationship.”

Both sides issued separate press notes after the meeting. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, Xi harked back to history to point out that “Currently, the state of China-US relations is not in the fundamental interests of our two countries and people.” There was a clear message in his remark to his American counterpart: “A statesman should think about and know where to lead his country. He should also think about and know how to get along with other countries of the world.” He said, he looked forward to working with Biden “to bring China-US relations back on track.”

Biden’s message, according to the readout by the White House was par for the course. He spoke of the US' need “to compete vigorously with the People's Republic Of China(PRC) through investing in domestic policies and allies and partners around the world. He called on China to work together with the US on challenges like climate change, macroeconomic stability, health and food security. The American readout said that the two leaders have agreed to empower their senior officials “to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues.”

The US President raised issues of PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and made it clear that the US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that it opposed “any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side (China and Taiwan).” He was, however, critical of China’s coercive and aggressive actions towards Taiwan.

In the past two years Xi and Biden have had a couple of virtual meetings and exchanged phone calls. But the last time they met in person was in the Obama administration in 2011 when as vice-presidents of their respective country, the two met five times over the course of Biden’s six-day visit to China.