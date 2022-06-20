Rahul Gandhi's ED Saga May Revitalise Congress, But the Party’s Fixlist is Long

It’s really hard to remember when was the last time the Congress party clogged the roads in central Delhi. Notwithstanding the recent past, the senior leaders – MPs, sitting chief ministers, and party workers, all hit the roads in the national capital since early this week. All the leaders rallied behind Rahul Gandhi as he faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Several scuffles broke out between Congress leaders and police forces in the street. Many top leaders including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Deepinder Singh Hooda, and others were detained – some were taken to nearby stations while some were transported to the outskirts.