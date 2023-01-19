Bharat Jodo In J&K: Amid Political Crisis, Can Rahul Gandhi Lift UT's Spirit?

The BJY, thus, is likely to resurrect the intense political action in the erstwhile state where all the marquee political faces have pledged to throw their lot behind the Congress-led agitation.

Invitations to join the ‘yatra’ or the procession were sent to 21 ‘like-minded’ parties in the UT. As per press reports, 350 hotel rooms have been booked in J&K to accommodate Gandhi and his entourage.

The National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah will greet Gandhi just on his arrival.

“Omar Abdullah will be joining the yatra after it enters Kashmir on January 23,” one senior NC source told The Quint, speaking of the former chief minister’s participation. “We are registering our outrage over what was done to J&K on August 2019 and what is continuously being done since then.”