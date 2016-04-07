Pandey Neither a Martyr Nor a Hero: Revisiting the 1857 Mutiny

Intelligence Failure

What is more important than Pandey’s motive and agency is the British failure to read the sepoys’ minds across north India’s different cantonments where they rose once the mutiny broke out in Meerut on 10 May 1857.

In his compelling argument, CA Bayly says that the “dramatic onset of the Rebellion of 1857” was an “acute failure” of British intelligence gathering and analysis, especially after the informational success achieved in their campaign against thugees and other criminal conspiracies through the first four decades of the 19th century.

Bayly suggests that by the 1840s and 1850s, East India Company officials in northern India had eschewed human intelligence, gathered by “resourceful harkaras and influential munshis” and had begun to rely more on statistical surveys, court papers and the vernacular press.

The new generation of young military officers were “ignorant” and “found it more difficult to communicate” with the older generation of Indian “subalterns” or non-commissioned officers in the employ of John Company. It was the yawning difference and disconnect between officers and soldiers that left the British high and dry on the intelligence front.