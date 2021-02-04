In Bengal, Why is OBC Politics ‘Unheard Of’? Here’s the Real Story

In the classic 12 Angry Men (1957), Henry Fonda (Juror 8) had the unenvious task of convincing the other 11 jurors in the room of his viewpoint, while the others advanced counterarguments. Now, replace Henry Fonda with politicians and each juror as a different community of a state — that is what the game of politics truly is and always will be. It is a pure numbers game and we are all aware of the masters of this art.

With this analogy in mind, as the race for the Bengal election gathers steam, we find the TMC and BJP scrambling to consolidate support from electorally crucial communities to swing the 2021 state elections in their favour.