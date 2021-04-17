Bengal’s ‘Jaadu’: Journey to a Fabled Land Through Urdu Verse

Mirza Ghalib, who set out on a journey from his home in Delhi to Calcutta, then the imperial capital, in an attempt to have his pension restored, documented his experiences in letters to friends back home. While the pension was not restored, the four years that he took to travel to Calcutta and return to Delhi (November 1825-November 1829), were full of adventures and insights.

Ghalib reached Calcutta in February 1927, a little over a year after leaving Delhi. Raja Sohan Lal helped him find comfortable living quarters in Mirza Ali Saudagar’s ‘haveli’ in Simla Bazar at a rent of Rs 10 a month.