Bengal 2021: Will ‘Underdog’ Mamata’s ‘Ploy’ Beat BJP Juggernaut?

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) boss Mamata Banerjee was never going to let a broken foot hinder her in any way.

This shrewd practitioner of the art of fighting it out on the streets, has hauled herself into a wheelchair, stuck out her plastered limb like a weapon of mass destruction, and launched a high-pitched emotional campaign — with which she hopes to annihilate the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections.