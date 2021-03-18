Modi’s CM Meet & Bengal are ‘Proof’ That Oppn Seeks Quick Gains

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed chief ministers on how to deal with rising coronavirus cases. The gathering – in which Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present – seemed a largely cordial interaction to discuss ways to counter the COVID pandemic.

While opposition parties have repeatedly criticised the abrupt lockdown in 2020, mass migration of workers on foot, the damage to the economy and the lack of immediate provision of financial help to the poor, Modi addressed the meet in a didactic tone, as opposition chief ministers mostly heard him out with rapt attention.