In Bengal, Will ‘Modi Factor’ Alone Help BJP ‘Oust’ Mamata’s TMC?

With the Bengal elections ‘round the corner and heated debate and discussion over the chief contenders’ prospects, a lot seems to be at stake for both the Trinamool (TMC) and the BJP. And Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is certainly not taking the BJP lightly after its performance in the 2019 general elections.

The TMC has launched its slogan ‘khela hobe’ (game is on) which has gone viral and caught the imagination of the youth in the state.

“We accept all challenges. In the year 2021, a game will be played. I will be the goalkeeper. Let us see who wins,” Mamata Banerjee said, participating in an event to observe International Mother Language Day.