Bengal Election Can Leave Society Fractured Like Never Before

Eventually, the Left transformed the whole state into a party-society. The only identity that worked was political. Either you are 'Left' or 'Congress' or 'TMC' irrespective of your caste, tribe or religious identity.

Does it mean then the caste system or the religious animosity had vanished entirely from Bengal? No. While sporadic communal tensions existed, the caste too was deep-rooted among the Bengalis. If anyone goes through the matrimonial ads in the Bengali or Kolkata-based newspapers, one will know the deep-rooted caste system's presence in the state. The Left had just ignored it to replace the caste division with class.

In the wake of the anti-land-acquisition movement and with the publication of the Sachar Committee report on the Muslims' status, it was Mamata Banerjee who started overtly exploiting the Muslim vote bank. She did the same with the Matuas. After the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacles, she has now concentrated on dealing with the SC, ST, OBC and Adivasi vote bank separately.

Interestingly, the BJP has been trumping Mamata in her own game.