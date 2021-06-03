Post-Poll Bengal: What Explains Discontent Among BJP Cadres?

The reality is that the TMC is a supremo-centric political party where the image of Mamata Banerjee is the foremost reason for its poll success. The leaders who jumped ship did it as individuals, but failed to bring the grassroots support base with them to the BJP.

The BJP thought that these turncoats would increase the party’s presence on the ground — but this did not happen. And now, after defeat, these turncoats have realised that they do not have any political future in the BJP.