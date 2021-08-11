Banks Are Losing Out. India’s Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code Needs Repairs

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was supposed to solve the great Indian banking crisis. But over four years after it started, its efficacy is being questioned.

The recent case of the thirteen companies of the Videocon group, which owed the banking system and its operational creditors around ₹64,839 crore, being sold for a song for ₹2,962 crore to Twin Star Technologies, hasn’t helped the IBC’s cause.

When a company is put through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the IBC, it can end up with a resolution plan, which includes everything from a change in management or product portfolio to the restructuring of the organisation or its business model, and even an alteration in the repayment schedule of the defaulted loan.