Bangladesh Economic Crisis: Can the Govt Ensure To Not Repeat Sri Lanka’s Story?

Persistently high consumer prices often act as an invisible tax on the poorer sections of society. Higher (energy) prices also led to rationing and swelling of the government’s fuel subsidy bill.

While Bangladesh's growth story was much talked about, its rate of infrastructural growth and energy needs have always been a problem, so, when there is a shock like seen with Covid, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the US-led sanctions against it have all added tremendous pressure on the country’s overall balance of payments and foreign import bills (given, domestic infrastructural capacity in power generation is low).

As per a recent NPR report, “In July, the capital city of Dhaka began suffering two-hour rolling blackouts. Officials say that could last through 2026. On 4 October, the lights went out across almost all of Bangladesh simultaneously for up to 10 hours.” Given Bangladeshi government, like India, subsidises the price of fuel, a high energy import bill is rapidly depleting its foreign currency reserves too.

This is happening amidst a weakening of Bangladesh’s GDP in the Manufacturing sector (see below) and a weak current account to GDP position. So, even if exports may be going up, if the import bill is high, it will negatively impact the current account balance, thus, taking the export-led benefits away (a factor that has single-handedly led the inspiring growth story of the Bangladeshi economy).