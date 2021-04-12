Bangladesh’s COVID Lockdowns, Sans Govt Cash Aid, Are ‘Useless’

Sohel Islam Rana, a shopkeeper at the Gazipur City Corporation, one of the most crowded cities in Bangladesh, used to make at least Bangladesh Taka (BT) 2000, that is approximately INR 1772, per day. But right after a week-long lockdown was imposed from Monday, 5 April, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, his sales came down to BT 700.

But it’s not a big problem for Sohel; he’ll be able to carry on alright if the lockdown ends in seven days. But it’ll become a problem for him if the lockdown lasts for a longer period, as it was in 2020, when he needed to return to his native village in northern Bangladesh.