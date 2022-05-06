Assamese Muslims & IDs: Manufacturing Definitions Is Assam's New Normal

Last month, a panel constituted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam proposed issuing ID cards for Assamese Muslims, in addition to conducting a census to “identify and document” the Assamese Muslim community. Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that his government intended to formalise a definition for who an ‘Assamese’ is. He also spoke of a section of Muslims that is “indigenous to Assam [and] which has no history of migration in the past 200 years”.

It is important to ask why there is a need to define Assamese Muslims as indigenous to Assam, and why the Assam government is interested in these definitions at all. And for that, it’s important to go back into history.