Assam NRC: What is Home Ministry’s ‘Rejection Slips’ Order About?

The Home Ministry’s controversial directive to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Secretariat in Assam, to issue ‘rejection slips’ to a section of the people delisted from the register, does not appear to conform to the laws and procedures laid down for the completion of the exercise.

The Home Ministry wants the Secretariat to issue ‘rejection slips’ to people left out of the register whose cases are ‘correct’, and cases where there was a ‘mismatch’ between the details recorded in hard and soft copies, and are to be referred to the deputy commissioners of the respective districts for clarification.