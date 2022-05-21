Assam ‘Moles’ Killed: ULFA & Security Forces Have a History of ‘Spy Games’

The execution of two spies at an ULFA camp in Myanmar has left many surprised in Assam, triggering speculation about the reasons and the sequence of events leading to the episode.

A press release issued by the independent faction of ULFA (ULFA-I), led by Paresh Baruah, said that the spies, Sanjib Sarma and Dhanjit Das, were sent by a section of Army and police officers with the aim of motivating other functionaries in the camp to surrender before the government.

Sarma’s confession was recorded on camera and mailed to media houses before they were put before the firing squad. The release also named 11 other functionaries in the camp who are believed to be part of the spy squad sent from Assam. Their fate remains unknown, although there are rumours that they had also been shot.