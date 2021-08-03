Assam & Mizoram CMs Clashed, But It’s Minorities Who Suffer In The Northeast

My home in Assam is less than 2 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border, and hence I have witnessed a lot of border issues involving multiple things, but often minor. Historically, more serious affairs involved commodities such as ginger, opium, elephants, timber, or insurgency. These were common affairs, which, after a few days of tussle, would eventually be resolved and forgotten. An economic blockade was the first thing people on the side of Assam would angrily suggest when someone on the other side in Arunachal was at fault. Never did it become an affair of guns and egos of Chief Ministers confronting each other at the border or on social media and the press. Perhaps things have changed now.

At the risk of sounding monotonous, we must accept that the border conflicts Assam has with Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh can be traced back to not just colonial, but also pre-colonial times. What the two Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram did, initially, was escalate the current issue. History knows that they are by no means the main architect of the conflict. Misrecognising one event to the entirety of the border (which is always a contested space) conflict would be giving too much agency to the two politicians and would also mean missing the forest for the trees.

In colonial registers, the people living in “frontier” areas of the Northeast were collectively called “hill tribes”. The areas where these people lived were termed by the colonial bureaucracy as “excluded” and “partially excluded” areas. The Government of India (Excluded and Partially Excluded Areas) Order, 1936, paved the way for a more concrete demarcation of these areas. The “Excluded” areas (earlier also known as “backward tracks”) are those that are directly under the administration of the Governor and the elected Ministry had no administrative power over those territories. The “Partially Excluded” areas, on the other hand, had elected representatives and the Ministry was given the responsibility of administering these areas. Even before the states in the Northeast were formed, we see a dominant way of marking the territory by the British through such cartographic practices.