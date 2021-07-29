Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Can The Supreme Court Find A Solution?

Following the deadly clashes that erupted on Monday, the Assam government has decided to approach the Supreme Court for the protection of the Innerline Forest Reserve from destruction and encroachment by Mizoram.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that Mizoram had been clearing forests for cultivation and construction of roads at Lailapur in Cachar. He added that three commando battalions would also be deployed in the border districts to curb further disturbances.