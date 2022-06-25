Assam Floods: It’s Time India’s Policymakers Looked Beyond Delhi

It is for this reason that there has been a long-standing plea to declare flooding in Assam as a national calamity. As per data provided in the Lok Sabha , no funds were released under NDRF to Assam in the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22. In 2020-21, while the state government sought Rs 2,642.99 crore for restoration works, a token amount of just Rs 44.37 crore was released.

While flooding in Assam itself receives little national attention, the associated issue of erosion is even further disregarded. A year-long and irreversible phenomenon, riverbank erosion submerges large swathes of land and triggers mass displacement. Yet, it has failed to receive intervention and assistance from the Union government in terms of comprehensive policymaking & fund allocation. The Assam Water Resources Department estimates the annual average loss of land due to river erosion at nearly 8,000 hectares, causing damages running into hundreds of crores every year.