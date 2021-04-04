In 2021 Assam Elections, Has the RSS Been ‘Sidelined’ by the BJP?

So far, 22 functionaries have been expelled last month from the BJP, for their decisions to contest on their own after being denied tickets.

Then, there were supposedly 8 aspirants backed by the RSS who failed to enroll their names in the final list of contesting candidates. Some names that were doing the rounds include Jagadish Dutta, Ritubaran Sarma, Santanu Pujari, Nabadip Kalita, Santanu Bharali, Rupam Goswami and Simanta Das.

The number of sitting legislators with an RSS background and candidates supported by the organisation who were rejected is small, but the situation stands in sharp contrast to that of 2016 and previous assembly elections, when almost all the people nominated by the organisation were able to grab tickets for contesting elections.