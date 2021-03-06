Assam Elections 2021: Is it Too Late for the Congress to Catch Up?

With the assembly elections for Assam slated for the latter part of March 2021, political leaders are pulling out all the stops, to be seen and heard. Among the states that are going to polls this year, Assam is where the BJP stands the best chance to retain power. Not to rue the outcome later, the party has been campaigning aggressively in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the campaign when he addressed a rally on 23 January 2021. The Congress, on the other hand, kickstarted its campaign much later, when Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally on 14 February, his only rally in the state so far. Since then, the former has visited the state thrice, while he is likely to visit at least as many times till the poll starts.

Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started her campaign on 2 March 2021 when Amit Shah had started the BJP’s campaign in late December 2020. He has since addressed many big rallies as against only one by Ms Gandhi so far. Why has the Congress leadership been reluctant for so long to pep up the voters and their cadres?