Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s One Year as Delhi’s Mascot

One year back on this day, Himanta Biswa Sarma became the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, replacing Sarbananda Sonawal, who has now moved to New Delhi as a Union Cabinet Minister. In this one year, Sarma has proactively tried to address many legacy issues as well as contemporary ones. Often, comparisons are made with the one-term reign of Sonowal or with the three terms of the Congress-led government under late Tarun Gogoi; under both, Sarma was a minister in the state.

Most comparisons are in terms of governance delivery and bringing in lasting peace. Another area where people draw comparisons is the attention given by the Union government to the state’s welfare. On all counts, steps have been taken, although their outcome will be known only later. A large section of the Assam population seems happy with the Sarma government.