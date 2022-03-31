Assam & Citizenship: Sarma’s Comment Shows There’ll Never Be a ‘Final’ NRC

There will never be a final National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC is only a tool of citizenship. It can be replaced. New tools will be manufactured with different faces and names. The method of NRC is used both by the state and the Assamese nationalists alike. It is also a reference for the future. Ranjan Gogoi once said that NRC will be a ‘base document’ for the future. This future is now unfolding towards a new NRC.

There is a general consensus in Assam that NRC should be reverified. This demand to re-verify has taken different forms and has been in the picture for a while now. Now, the ball has moved into a new court, that of a fresh or new NRC. The current BJP government and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), both desire a fresh NRC.