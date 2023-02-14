Is Law the Only Way To Address Child Marriage? What Assam's Crackdown Gets Wrong

Seema is one of the many girls being supported by Rajasthan-based NGO Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti (MJAS) to fight child marriage – their own and that of others.

It began as a small initiative by HAQ: Centre for Child Rights and MJAS in 2012. But today, there are over 200 girls across the district who play football, continue their education, and negotiate with their families to delay their marriages.

There are similar stories in Jharkhand and West Bengal.