Why Assam, Not Bengal, Will Decide ‘Fate’ of BJP & its CAA-NRC Bid

Multiple states are going to polls this season, and amid election fever, parties are on overdrive — announcing candidate lists, releasing manifestos, while star campaigners are conducting road shows / rallies, and workers are campaigning from door-to-door.

Out of the four poll-bound states, the BJP’s main battles are in Assam and Bengal — in the former, the saffron party is fighting to retain power, since Assam has become its gateway to the Northeast. The BJP is also giving serious competition to Mamata’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal. Kerala is not the focus area of the BJP top brass in these elections, while in Tamil Nadu, it is still a marginal player piggybacking on the AIADMK.