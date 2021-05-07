Assam Poll Outcome to Have Far Reaching Implications for the State

As in all elections, the Assam assembly polls of 2021 also had its share of surprises and trend-setting episodes wrought with far-reaching implications for the political trajectory of the state.

The BJP-led NDA—which is a coalition of three parties—crossed the halfway mark of 64 seats comfortably creating history in the state for a non-Congress alliance to win the polls for the second consecutive term.

The outcome was unpredictable ahead of the polls but the writing was on the wall as the exercise drew to a close. All the indications pointed towards an NDA victory which was also reflected in the exit polls.

Many winnable and veteran candidates were defeated and many scrapped through with a very narrow margin. The defeat of former minister and senior leader of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Pramila Rani Brahma from Kokrajhar (West) was unexpected in the same way that AGP legislator Pradip Hazarika’s win from Amguri where anti-incumbency was at its height has raised eyebrows.