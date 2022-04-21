Assam Artist’s Controversial Song Shows How Racism Gets Internalised

Racism is a “disease” that can affect anyone. It is broadly understood to be a form of antagonistic discrimination against ‘inherent’ characteristics of appearance, ethnicity and affiliation to groups and places. At its core, racism is an account of how we treat others and ourselves based on assumptions and internalised biases about our sense of self.

Anti-racism, then, is a lifelong and continuous process of recognising and addressing this. It begins with ourselves and is a political practice of recognising the harmful stories we tell each other about belonging, being and becoming.