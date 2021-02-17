When Will India’s Anganwadi Workers, ASHAs Get Financial Security?

The question remains whether the increased allocations to healthcare in the Budget 2021-22 augurs well for ASHAs and AWWs. AWWs are covered under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme offered by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The highest allocation within the ministry, of Rs 20,105 crore, has been allotted to Mission POSHAN 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi. While Mission POSHAN 2.0 clubs the ICDS with other existing nutrition schemes, the newly launched Saksham Anganwadi will work towards the upgrading of existing anganwadi centres. Similarly, the National Health Mission programme have received an increased allocation of Rs. 3,175 crore, most of which is focused on the National Rural Health Mission which covers ASHAs. This is a 4.4 percent increase for the mission since the previous budget.