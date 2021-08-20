As Taliban Seize Power, a ‘Legitimacy’ Trade-Off Unfolds Behind the Scenes

For two decades, the Taliban cadres have struggled for the Emirate. Now, the Western powers and representatives of the losing side are asking them to give it all up and focus only on their ethnic identities and come within the banner of Islam, without defining what kind of Islam. This is also borne out by what Biden commented in an interview on 19 August. When asked if the Taliban had changed, he said, “They are going [through a] sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognised by the international community as a legitimate government”. An “existential crisis” in this context would mean nothing short of the Taliban abandoning their political nature and accepting the nebulous term “Islamic”. Biden’s very next words indicate how difficult this quest of the West is. Biden said, “I’m not sure they do”. Thus, Biden knows that it would be very difficult for the Taliban to give up their full political and religious identity in exchange for international legitimacy.