Can India's Economy Find Relief with Fiscal Methods Against Surging Inflation?

So what has the government in New Delhi done to check all this? Precious little.

It seems when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' (Everybody's support, everybody's development, everybody's effort) we didn't realise that the poor would also bear the burden of muscular development (Think highways, ports, airports, data centres etc.)

Goods and Services Tax (GST) slapped on a slew of everyday food items can be seen cynically as a backdoor method to imposing a "Sabka Saath" tag on vulnerable sections. Even packaged parathas are confirmed to carry 18% GST, inviting political criticism and social media outrage.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indeed spoken of the need for fiscal measures to check inflation. It is equally true that since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the government has helped poor farmers with direct income transfers and food grain supplies for the poor. But now is the time for a more business-as-usual approach to inflation management, rather than emergency measures. The past is past.

Let's look at a few basics. The economist's idea of inflation is just a number. The average citizen experiences it as a lifestyle or livelihood stress.