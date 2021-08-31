As Sidhu & Amarinder Steal Headlines, Punjab’s Real Concerns Go Unnoticed

As Punjab gears up for the Assembly election in early 2022, leaders of political parties are in great action. The engagement is less in terms of resolving issues and more focused on allegations and blame games. A flurry of strategic press conferences, media briefings, social-media marketing and aggressive speeches have begun. In the process, issues afflicting Punjab have been laid bare, even as they take a backseat.

Problems such as cancellation of Private Power Agreements (PPAs), action against big political names allegedly involved in sacrilege crimes, drug rackets, land-mining mafia, transport mafia, etc., have become the rallying points. The aggression and intensity being displayed by a few politicians is so high it seems as if the last four-and-a-half years of Congress rule was just a trial period, and it’s only in these six months that the government can act.

The most sensitive issues have been raked up and are being used to attract voters through high-voltage political stunts. Unfortunately, Punjab is once again being dragged into the electoral phenomenon of irrational claims and unrealistic promises.