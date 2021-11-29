As TMC Outplays Congress in Meghalaya, Does BJP Stand a Chance?

Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya’s former Chief Minister and an astute politician, had been hobnobbing with the Trinamool Congress in the last few months. It was no shocker, therefore, when he finally left the Congress on 24 November. What stunned the Congress was that Sangma walked away with 12 of the 17 MLAs, thereby reducing the grand old party to a small-time player in the Assembly, and thereby taking away its status as the main opposition. The arbitrary appointment of Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala as the Pradesh chief by the AICC has really done the Congress in. The infamous moniker ‘grand old party’ seems hell-bent on committing political suicide from Punjab to Meghalaya, and elsewhere, too, where old loyalists have been sidelined and, in some cases, shown the door.

The Congress in Meghalaya has been in a state of churn ever since Pala took over as PCC Chief. It was obvious that Mukul Sangma was not going to play second fiddle to Pala. Besides, while the Congress MLAs have only now left their party to join the TMC, the fact is that younger aspiring politicians have already joined the Bengal Party and are readying themselves for the 2023 election from different constituencies.