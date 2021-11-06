As COP26 Vows to End Deforestation, a Lesson Closer Home From Odisha’s Nayagarh

On 2 November 2021, fourteen community rights (CR) and community forest resource (CFR) rights titles from twenty-four villages in Nayagarh district were approved by the Odisha government under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

The government’s move to grant these titles is praiseworthy, primarily on two accounts. One, the nature of the titles is such that two or three villages ‘jointly’ hold the title, a first in the country, as possibly an attempt to preserve the traditional practices of the Adivasi and other forest-dwelling communities and to minimise the conflict among villages protecting the same tract of forest land and commons. Two, recognition of the gender role in protecting the forests. Out of the 24 villages in Nayagarh, four villages that received the titles, namely Surukabadi, Hatibadi, Kodalapalli and Sinduria, comprise Forest Protection Committees that are manned entirely by women.

At a time when India and the world are grappling with ideas to check loss of biodiversity, mitigate deforestation and conserve forests at the COP26, granting of CR and CFR titles by the Odisha government is commendable.